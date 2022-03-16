Chargers set to sign Josh Harris as their new long snapper

Getty Images

The Chargers changed special teams coaches early in the offseason and they’ll be changing long snappers as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to sign Josh Harris as a free agent. Harris is set to sign a four-year deal worth $5.6 million with $1.92 million in guaranteed money.

Harris will join new special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken in Los Angeles. The Chargers fired Derius Swinton after the 2021 season.

Matt Overton did the snapping for the Chargers in 2021 and he’s set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year.

Harris has spent the last 10 seasons with the Falcons and he’s missed just five games over that period of time. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.