Clark Harris is re-signing with the Bengals

Getty Images

Long snapper Clark Harris will be back with the reigning AFC champs for the 2022 season.

Harris posted an Eminem gif asking “Guess who’s back? on Twitter on Wednesday in reference to his agreement on a new deal with the team. No terms have been announced.

The 2022 season will be Harris’ 14th year with the Bengals and his 15th NFL season overall. He played four games for the Texans in 2008 before making his way to Cincinnati. His 201 regular season games played rank fourth in franchise history behind Ken Riley, Kevin Huber, and Reggie Williams.

Harris has not missed a game since the 2016 season. He has been credited with 33 tackles during his time as the team’s long snapper.