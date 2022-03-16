Colts re-sign offensive lineman Matt Pryor

Getty Images

Colts offensive lineman Matt Pryor will return for another year.

Pryor and the Colts have agreed to a one-year deal worth about $5.5 million, according to multiple reports.

The Colts acquired Pryor in a trade with the Eagles just before the start of the 2021 season. He played in all 17 games for Indianapolis, with five starts. Pryor can play both guard and tackle.

Pryor originally entered the NFL as a 2018 sixth-round draft pick of the Eagles. He would have hit free agency today, but the deal with the Colts means he’s staying in Indianapolis.