Commanders release Deshazor Everett, Ereck Flowers

Two more veterans have gotten their walking papers in Washington ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

Safety Deshazor Everett and guard Ereck Flowers have been released by the Commanders. The news came in the same announcement that the team made confirming safety Landon Collins and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis were being let go.

Everett had been with Washington since 2015, but missed the final weeks of the 2021 season after crashing his car in December. Everett was injured and his girlfriend was killed in the crash. Everett has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Flowers spent the 2019 season with Washington and returned in a trade with the Dolphins in 2021. He started 16 games last season.