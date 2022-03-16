Commanders to release Matt Ioannidis

Getty Images

The Commanders are set to move on from one of their veteran players.

According to multiple reports, Washington will release defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis.

Ioannidis was headed into the last year of his contract. His release will save $6.9 million against the cap while costing the Commanders $1.5 million in dead cap money.

A fifth-round pick of the 2016 draft, Ioannidis was no longer a full-time starter for Washington. He appeared in 16 games with six starts last season, recording 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits. He played 55 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps.

Ioannidis has made 73 appearances with 40 starts in his six-year career. He has 24.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, and 59 quarterback hits.