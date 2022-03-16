David Onyemata, James Hurst restructure contracts with Saints

Getty Images

The Saints are continuing to move money around in order to get themselves ready for the start of the new league year.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contracts of defensive tackle David Onyemata and offensive lineman James Hurst. The two moves created $7.015 million in cap space for the coming season.

Onyemata has a void year on his contract for 2023, so an extension could be in the cards in order to further address his cap hit down the road. Hurst is signed through the 2023 season.

The Saints extended cornerback Bradley Roby‘s contract this week and they’ve restructured the deals of several other players, including defensive end Marcus Davenport, wide receiver Michael Thomas, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, guard Andrus Peat, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.