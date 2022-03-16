Deshaun Watson options stand at four: Saints, Panthers, Falcons, Browns

Getty Images

The Texans apparently are closing in on a move that would send quarterback Deshaun Watson to a new team. For now, the options stand at four: New Orleans, Carolina, Atlanta, and Cleveland.

No other suitors have publicly emerged. There’s been a suggestion that the 49ers will meet with Watson; multiple reporters have disputed that. It would be hard, however, to keep it quiet, given the various moving parts and people who become aware of Houston granting permission and Watson deciding to take the meeting.

Still, others could come out of the woodwork. The Texans wisely are pre-qualifying suitors, requiring the submission of acceptable trade proposals before allowing teams to meet with Watson. This ensures that the Texans won’t find themselves in a situation where Watson will waive his no-trade clause for only one team, leaving the Texans with zero leverage.

The Texans have instead set a price that the team must be willing to pay, if that team is picked by Watson.

So where will he go? He didn’t want the Panthers last year when they wanted him. The Saints have a team that is ready to contend again. The Falcons continue to be a confusing choice, given the havoc the move would wreak on the team’s salary cap.

The Browns make the most sense, but for the fact that they play in a much tougher conference.

Others could still emerge. The trade won’t be done until it’s done. It definitely seems as if it’s moving in that direction, fairly quickly.