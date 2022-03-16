Dolphins sign Raheem Mostert

Getty Images

The Dolphins have signed their second free agent running back of the week.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client Raheem Mostert has signed with Miami. It’s a one-year deal worth $3.25 million.

This will be his second stint with the Dolphins. Mostert returned two kickoffs for the team in a 2015 game, but wound up being claimed off waivers by the Ravens when Miami tried to send him back to the practice squad.

Mostert joins Chase Edmonds as new additions to the backfield in Miami. He comes to the team after playing for head coach Mike McDaniel with the 49ers the last five seasons.

Mostert led the 49ers in rushing in 2019, but was limited to eight games due to injuries in 2020 and a Week One knee injury knocked him out for the remainder of the 2021 season. Assuming he’s healthy, he will likely join Edmonds as leading pieces of McDaniel’s attack in Miami.