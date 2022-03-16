Dwayne Haskins signs RFA tender

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins didn’t waste any time before signing his restricted free agent tender.

The Steelers placed the tender on Haskins this week and they announced on Wednesday that he has signed it. Haskins could have waited to see if he generated any interest from other teams, but the original round tender meant a team would have had to give up a first-round pick to sign him away and it’s all but impossible to see that happening.

Haskins signed with the Steelers in January 2021 after being released by Washington during the 2020 season. He did not see any regular season action last year.

The Steelers are expected to sign Mitch Trubisky as a free agent. Mason Rudolph also returns at quarterback in Pittsburgh.