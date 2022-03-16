Eddy Pineiro lands original round RFA tender from Jets

Getty Images

Eddy Pineiro kicked for the Jets for the final five games of the 2021 season and they’d like him back in 2022.

Pineiro’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said that the Jets are tendering his restricted free agent client at the original round level. Pineiro will be in line to make $2.433 million under the terms of the tender and the Jets will not get any compensation if he leaves for another team.

Pineiro hit all eight field goals he tried with the Jets and also made 9-of-10 extra point attempts. He was 23-of-28 on field goals and 27-of-29 on extra points as the Bears kicker in 2019.

The Jets used a couple of other kickers before bringing in Pineiro last season. Tendering him suggests that they’ve decided he’s the right man for the job.