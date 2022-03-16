ESPN announces Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as new Monday Night Football announcers

Getty Images

It’s official: ESPN’s new No. 1 broadcast team is the same as Fox’s old No. 1 broadcast team: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

ESPN announced today that Buck and Aikman will be in the Monday Night Football booth this season.

Buck and Aikman will be working together for the 21st season (the same number of seasons that Pat Summerall and John Madden worked together), and will be joined by sideline reporter Lisa Salters, plus John Parry as the officiating analyst.

ESPN has wanted to improve its MNF broadcast booth for years, and the most recent trio of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese was generally not viewed as on par with the best broadcast teams in football. Buck and Aikman have been calling big games together for two decades and bring instant credibility to the MNF booth.

Monday nights will continue to include the alternate Peyton and Eli “Manningcast” for 10 games, with the Mannings’ contract with ESPN currently running through the 2024 NFL season.