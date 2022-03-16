George Paton: We feel Russell Wilson gets us where we need to go

USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson is officially a member of the Broncos.

Denver’s trade for the veteran quarterback couldn’t become official until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday and the team didn’t waste any time before sealing the deal. They formally introduced Wilson at a press conference that began moments into the new league year.

General Manager George Paton was first on the microphone and said the trade was the result of a “month of negotiations” with the Seahawks. He said that Wilson is “completely obsessed with winning” and that the Broncos “feel like he’s going to get us where we need to go” after years of losing records.

They sent tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, 2022 and 2023 second-round picks, and a 2022 fifth-round pick to Seattle in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick, so it was a big price to pay to get Wilson to Denver. If he proves Paton right about what he can do in the offense, it will go down as a bargain.