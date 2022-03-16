Giants signing Ricky Seals-Jones

Getty Images

The Giants are signing tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Seals-Jones, 27, spent last season with Washington. He played 13 games with six starts and totaled 30 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

He will get an opportunity for a bigger role with the Giants, who currently have only Rysen John, Jake Hausmann and Chris Myarick on their roster at the position. The Giants cut Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith, and Evan Engram left as a free agent.

Seals-Jones also has played for the Cardinals, Browns and Chiefs in his five seasons.

The former Texas A&M receiver has 90 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in 54 career games.