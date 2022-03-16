Jaguars re-sign Will Richardson

Getty Images

The Jaguars re-signed offensive lineman Will Richardson Jr., the team announced Wednesday.

Richardson entered the NFL as a fourth-round choice of Jacksonville in 2018. He has appeared in 44 games with five starts during his four-year career.

Richardson made two starts in 2021, starting as an extra lineman in a jumbo package in Week 13 and at right guard in Week 16. He saw action on 135 offensive snaps and 38 on special teams.

For his career, Richardson has played 646 offensive snaps and 147 on special teams.