Jets give Mike White $2.54 million tender offer

The Jets are looking to keep backup quarterback Mike White.

White, a restricted free agent, got the original-round tender, which means the Jets are offering him a one-year, $2.54 million contract. He can either sign that or sign with another team, which would require that other team to send the Jets a fifth-round draft pick in return.

Last season White briefly became a sensation, starting the first game of his career in Week Seven and throwing for 405 yards in a 34-31 win over the Bengals. He never played as well after that, however, and the Jets don’t view him as much more than a potential long-term backup to Zach Wilson.

White originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018. He spent three years in the league without ever getting on the field before finally playing last season.