Jets re-signing Dan Feeney

Getty Images

The Jets will continue shaping their next team by bringing back a member of the 2021 roster.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that that Jets are re-signing offensive lineman Dan Feeney. It will be a one-year deal and other terms are not known.

Feeney signed a one-year deal with the team last year after spending three seasons as a starter with the Chargers. He appeared in 16 games, but only made five starts for the AFC East club.

The Jets have agreed to a deal with guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency and they re-signed Conor McDermott last week. Given the need to upgrade the offense, those may not be the last moves made on the offensive line this offseason.