Jets trade Blake Cashman to Texans

Getty Images

Since arriving as a fifth-round draft pick of the Jets in 2019, Blake Cashman has been noteworthy primarily for his inability to get healthy. Now he’s getting traded.

The Jets have traded Cashman to the Texans for a 2023 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Cashman has played in just 14 games over his three seasons with the Jets, so it’s a little surprising that the Jets were even able to get a 2023 sixth-round pick for him. But the Texans must see something that makes them think he can play, if he can stay healthy.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has always prioritized players who can contribute on special teams, and that’s an area where Cashman has thrived. So Cashman should have a good chance of making the roster, just as long as he’s still healthy at the end of the preseason.