Joe Flacco agrees to one-year deal with Jets

The Jets won’t have to trade for Joe Flacco this season.

Flacco’s agents announced on Wednesday that he has agreed to a one-year deal to return as Zach Wilson‘s backup in 2022. Flacco was with the team in 2020 and then returned via a trade with the Eagles after Wilson suffered a knee injury.

Reports indicate Flacco will receive $3.5 million this season.

Flacco started four times in 2020 and appeared in two games and started once in 2021. He went 27-of-42 for 338 yards and three touchdowns in the latter appearances.

The Jets can also tender Mike White as a restricted free agent if they want to stick with all three of the quarterbacks who closed out last season on their roster.