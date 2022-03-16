Justin Reid: It’ll be a lot more fun to play with Patrick Mahomes than against him

Getty Images

Safety Justin Reid was a part of the Texans team that blew a 24-0 lead to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2019 divisional round.

He was a second-year player then, coming off a regular season in which he’d recorded two interceptions, five passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in 15 games.

Now after reaching a three-year, $31.5 million deal with Kansas City, he’ll help man the team’s defensive backfield. And that is an attractive proposition to any defensive player in the AFC.

“It’ll be a lot more fun playing with him than against him,” Reid told Mark Berman of Houston’s Fox 26. “That’s for sure.”

Reid, 25, also said to Berman he wanted a three-year contract because it will allow him to hit the market again before turning 30. The Chiefs’ offer was too good to turn down.

“When the details got worked out it was a very easy yes,” Reid said. “I’m so excited to get down there, start getting involved with the community, learning the football playbook, and doing my part to make an impact and help the Chiefs win another Super Bowl.”

In 57 games with 53 starts, Reid has seven interceptions 23 passes defensed, 11 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks in his four-year career.