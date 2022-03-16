Mack Hollins signing with Raiders

Getty Images

Wide receiver Mack Hollins is heading to Las Vegas.

According to multiple reports, Hollins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders. No other terms have been revealed at present.

Hollins will be familiar to Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler as he faced them four times as a member of the Dolphins the last two seasons. Hollins appeared in all 33 games that the Dolphins played over that span and caught 30 passes for 399 yards and five touchdowns.

The Raiders have Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow set to return from last year’s receiving corps, but DeSean Jackson is a free agent and Zay Jones is joining the Jaguars. That may mean Hollins isn’t the only addition to the group this offseason.