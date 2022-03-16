Matt Ioannidis’ agent: Commanders “lied to our face,” said they weren’t cutting him

Getty Images

The Washington Commanders cut defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis today, and his agent is not happy about it.

Agent Alan Herman told the Associated Press that Washington senior VP of football administration Rob Rogers lied to him at the Scouting Combine and said they weren’t going to cut Ioannidis. Herman said if they hadn’t been given that assurance, they would have done more advance work to prepare to negotiate a contract with other teams in free agency.

“We don’t particularly care to be lied to our face,” Herman said. “They took him out of the free agent market now for two days. That puts us now at a disadvantage because other teams have paid other defensive linemen contracts, and [Ioannidis] hasn’t been able to take advantage of that. That’s not the way you conduct business in the National Football League.”

It’s not surprising that the Commanders cut Ioannidis, as he wasn’t a starter in Washington and cutting him will save $6.9 million in cap space. But Ioannidis and his camp were taken by surprise, and they’re blaming the Commanders for that.