Packers cut Randall Cobb’s salary

March 16, 2022
The Packers got underneath the salary cap Wednesday as required by league rules. It required some trimming.

The Packers cut receiver Randall Cobb‘s salary by about $5.5 million, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Cobb was due to make around $8.5 million.

The Packers brought Cobb back to town last season after Aaron Rodgers campaigned for a trade. Cobb played nine years for the Packers, one for the Cowboys and one for the Texans before returning to Green Bay in a trade with Houston.

He played 12 games, missing five after core muscle surgery, and caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Cobb’s only 1,000-yard season came in 2014 when he made his only Pro Bowl.