Panthers re-sign Brandon Zylstra

Getty Images

The Panthers will bring wide receiver Brandon Zylstra back for the 2022 season.

Zylstra’s agent announced that his client has agreed to a one-year deal with the club. No other terms have been disclosed.

Zylstra has spent the last three seasons in Carolina and set career highs with 18 catches for 250 receiving yards in 2021. He also caught the first touchdown pass of his career, which began with the Vikings in 2018.

In addition to his offensive role, Zylstra has been a regular on special teams in Carolina. He had seven tackles while on those units in 2021.

The Panthers have also agreed to a deal that will add Rashard Higgins to their receiving corps, but they still need to sort out who will be throwing the passes.