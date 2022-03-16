Patrick Peterson: I loved Minnesota, ball’s in Vikings’ court

Getty Images

Cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to become a free agent on Wednesday afternoon, but he’s not itching to find a new team.

Peterson said late in the 2021 season that he would like to remain with the Vikings for a second season and he said the same thing on a recent episode of his podcast. Peterson said he’s received interest from a couple of other teams, but that his preference is still to stay put.

“I stand where I stood in December. I loved everything about Minnesota. At the end of the day, the ball’s in their court now if they want me back,” Peterson said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Peterson had 45 tackles in 13 games for Minnesota and returned his only interception of the season for a touchdown. That came with Mike Zimmer as the team’s head coach and Rick Spielman as their General Manager, but it’s not clear if their replacements Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have the same desire to see Peterson in the secondary.