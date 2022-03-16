Patriots to sign Terrance Mitchell

Getty Images

After a spending frenzy in free agency last offseason, the Patriots have largely returned to form in 2022.

To that end, they’ve agreed to sign a veteran defensive back to a low-end contract.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New England is set to sign cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Mitchell, who turns 30 in May, spent the 2021 season with the Texans. He recorded 10 passes defensed, an interception, and three forced fumbles in 14 games with 13 starts.

The defensive back was with Cleveland from 2018-2020, appearing in 39 games for the franchise with 27 starts. Overall, Mitchell has eight interceptions, 59 passes defensed, and nine forced fumbles in his career. He entered the league as a Cowboys seventh-round pick back in 2014.

With J.C. Jackson agreeing to sign a lucrative deal with the Chargers, the Patriots will need a replacement to start at corner. Given his experience, Mitchell has a chance to be that player.