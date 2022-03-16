Patriots won’t tender Gunner Olszewski as a restricted free agent

Getty Images

Gunner Olszewski has returned a lot of kicks for the Patriots the last couple of years, but he may be moving on in 2022.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Olszewski has been informed that the team will not be tendering him as a restricted free agent. That will leave Olszewski free to sign with any team after 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The lowest restricted free agent tender this year is $2.433 million, so the Patriots could also look to bring Olszewski back at a lower number.

Olszewski was an All-Pro in 2020 after averaging a league-high 17.3 yards per punt return and taking one punt back for a touchdown. He averaged 11.9 yards per punt return in 2021 and has a career kickoff return average of 23.2 yards.

Olszewski also has nine catches for 127 yards and a touchdown and six carries for 32 yards in 37 career games.