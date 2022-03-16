Raiders are expected to sign Brandon Bolden

Getty Images

One of the first moves Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler are making with their new team involves a player from their old one.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are expected to sign running back Brandon Bolden. There’s no word on the terms of the deal.

Bolden spent his first six seasons with the Patriots and returned to the team in 2019 after a one-year stint with the Dolphins. That makes him very familiar to both McDaniels and Ziegler.

He ran 44 times for 266 yards and a touchdown last season while also catching 41 passes for 405 yards and two scores. He’ll join a backfield that also features Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake and is likely to continue to see playing time on special teams in his new home.