Raiders are expected to trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts

Getty Images

Yannick Ngakoue had one of his best seasons for the Raiders in 2021.

But with Las Vegas’ addition of Chandler Jones, he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2022.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas is expected to trade Ngakoue to Indianapolis. While the full terms of the deal are not yet known, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin will head to the Raiders as part of the compensation.

Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders last March. In 17 regular-season games, he recorded 10.0 sacks with eight tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, three passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles.

With the trade, Ngakoue will be reunited with Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley — who held the same position with Las Vegas last year. Bradley was also the Jaguars head coach in 2016 when the franchise selected Ngakoue in the third round of the draft.

A second-round pick in 2019, Ya-Sin appeared in 13 games with eight starts for Indianapolis in 2021 and recorded eight passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Ya-Sin has two interceptions and 20 passes defensed in his three-year career.