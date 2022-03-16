Raiders finalizing deal with Chandler Jones

Getty Images

It looks like Khalil Mack and Randy Gregory will not be the only pass rushers heading to the AFC West for the 2022 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are finalizing a deal with Chandler Jones. That deal can become official on Wednesday afternoon when teams and players can move from agreeing to deals to actually signing them.

Jones had 10.5 sacks for the Cardinals during the 2021 season and he posted 71.5 of them over his entire six-year run in Arizona. Yannick Ngakoue is reportedly heading to the Colts in a trade, so Jones will team up with Maxx Crosby to give the Raiders a enviable pair of rushers on the edges of their defense.

Mack is set to join the Chargers in a trade while Gregory is expected to sign with the Broncos as the entire division gears up for taking on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and Derek Carr in 2022.