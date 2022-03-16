Rams placing original-round tender on RFA Travin Howard

Getty Images

The Rams have moved to keep one of their restricted free agent defenders.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Los Angeles is placing the original-round tender on linebacker Travin Howard.

Howard was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft by the Rams but he didn’t make the 53-man roster and spent the season on the practice squad. If any team wants to sign Howard to an offer sheet, that team would owe L.A. a seventh-round pick if the Rams don’t match it.

He appeared in 16 games for L.A. in 2019 but was injured for all of the 2020 season.

Then in 2021, he came back to play in 12 games with a pair of starts. He recorded an interception and three passes defensed during the regular season.

Howard also helped clinch the NFC Championship game for Los Angeles, picking off quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter.