Rashard Higgins to sign with Panthers

If quarterback Deshaun Watson ends up choosing the Panthers, he’ll have a new weapon to throw to.

According to multiple reports, Carolina is signing receiver Rashard Higgins to a one-year contract.

Higgins had spent his entire career with the Browns. Cleveland selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

With Cleveland running through several regimes over the course of Higgins’ career, he’s fallen in and out of favor on the offense. He caught 39 passes for 572 yards with four touchdowns in 2018. But then his production fell to just four catches for 55 yards in 2019.

In 2020, Higgins caught 37 passes for 599 yards with four TDs in 13 games. But last season, he had just 24 catches for 275 yards with one score.

In all, Higgins has appeared in 82 games with 16 starts, racking up 137 receptions for 1,890 yards and 12 TDs.