Report: Raiders releasing Carl Nassib

Getty Images

It looks like the start of the new league year will mark the end of defensive end Carl Nassib‘s time with the Raiders.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders are releasing Nassib on Wednesday.

Nassib’s contract called for him to make a salary of $7.75 million this season and carry a cap number of more than $9.6 million. Schefter reports that he’ll be designated as a post-June 1 cut, which means the team will create $8 million in cap space via the move.

Nassib, who became the first active NFL player to publicly come out as gay last June, had 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 13 games last season.