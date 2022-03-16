Report: Teams involved in Deshaun Watson talks expect a decision as soon as today

Getty Images

The Deshaun Watson trade may be done very soon.

Teams involved in trade talks expect a decision to be made as soon as today, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

It appears that the Texans and at least one team are close to an agreement on the compensation for Watson, which will surely include multiple first-round draft picks as well as other picks or players. The Falcons, Browns, Saints and Panthers are among the teams known to have discussed a Watson trade.

The question, however, is whether Watson is ready to waive his no-trade clause. With that clause in his contract, Watson can veto any trade he doesn’t like, and it’s unclear what Watson’s preferred destination is.

So the teams think a deal is about to get done. Watson may or may not agree with that.