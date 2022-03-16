Report: Vikings trying to trade Danielle Hunter

Getty Images

The Vikings are shopping edge rusher Danielle Hunter as the clock ticks toward Sunday when he is owed an $18 million roster bonus, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

Hunter has a $25.83 million cap number for 2022, and the team needs to clear space to make their new deals official.

The team could convert Hunter’s roster bonus to a signing bonus to save $13.5 million on their cap.

Hunter, 27, has played only seven games the past two seasons because of injuries. A torn pectoral muscle ended his 2021 season after seven games. He had six sacks.

Hunter has played 85 career games and totaled 60.5 sacks, 90 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles.