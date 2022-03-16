Rob Gronkowski says there’s a “very good chance” he returns to Bucs

Getty Images

As if there was even a question, Rob Gronkowski intimated that he will return to the Bucs in 2022. The moment Tom Brady decided he was returning to Tampa was the moment the future Hall of Fame tight end likely decided the same.

Alan Villa, owner of Mr Empanada South Tampa, posted a video of Gronkowski answering a question about a return to the Bucs.

“It’s a very good chance,” Gronkowski said. “I’ll let him have a little scare. A couple months without me and then you know. . . He just did it to me for a couple of months, so I’m going to do it to him.”

Gronkowski has worked out regularly at the team’s training facility this offseason.

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro, will turn 33 in May. But he caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season and added nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games last season.

In 143 career games, Gronkowski has 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.