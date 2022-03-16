Russell Wilson eager to follow in the footsteps of John Elway, Peyton Manning

Getty Images

Russell Wilson was formally introduced today as the new quarterback of the Denver Broncos, and he said he wants to do what John Elway and Peyton Manning have done: Win a Super Bowl as the Broncos’ starting quarterback.

“There’s been amazing players here in this organization, some of the greatest of all time. I know John Elway is in the back. I used to watch him when I was a young kid, and my dad used to show me clips of him making plays. He was the epitome of a two-sport athlete. Peyton Manning, arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time,” Wilson said.

Wilson mentioned that he was drafted in Major League Baseball the day before his father died, and that the high of getting his first opportunity to be a professional athlete mixed with the low of losing his dad has always stuck with him as a lesson on the importance of cherishing opportunities.

“I want to thank the Denver Broncos for this opportunity,” Wilson said. “Playing this game is a gift. To be able to do what I love every day is something special, so I’ll never take that for granted.”

The Broncos think they have something special, in a quarterback who could become the third in franchise history to lead them to a title.