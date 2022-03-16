Seahawks bid farewell to Russell Wilson by understating his significance to team history

Getty Images

There can be no debate that Russell Wilson is the best quarterback in Seahawks franchise history. From statistics to team success, Russell Wilson is unparalleled in his decade with the team. The Seahawks have one Super Bowl win since entering the league in 1076, and Wilson was the quarterback for that game.

The Seahawks apparently welcome a debate as to whether Wilson was indeed the best.

The team’s P.R. account posted a thank you to Wilson that described him as “one of the best [Seahawks] quarterbacks in franchise history.”

There’s no “one of” to be even mentioned. Wilson is the best quarterback in franchise history. Look at the numbers; it’s not even close.

Maybe it was a mistake. An oversight. A whatever. Or maybe someone was looking to throw a little shade at Wilson, in backhanded fashion, on the day his divorce from the team became official.

Regardless of who wanted to end the relationship and why, Wilson is the best quarterback who has ever played for the Seahawks. And if anyone should be acknowledging that on the day his 10-year run with the team officially ended, it should be the Seahawks.