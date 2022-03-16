Steelers release Zach Banner

Getty Images

Tackle Zach Banner‘s time with the Steelers has come to an end.

The Steelers announced that they have released Banner on Wednesday afternoon. He had spent the last four years in the organization.

Banner played in 14 games during the 2019 season, but injuries limited him to one game in 2020 and seven games last season. His release comes after the Steelers re-signed Chuks Okorafor earlier this week.

Banner, who entered the league as a Colts fourth-round pick in 2017, was set to make a $5 million base salary in 2022. All of that money will come off of the team’s salary cap, but they will have $1.625 million in dead money left on the ledger.