Texans signing Kyle Allen

The Texans are signing quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year, $2.5 million deal, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

The Commanders did not tender Allen, who was a restricted free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Allen, 26, played two games last season and completed 12 of 19 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

He followed Ron Rivera from Carolina, with Washington giving up a fifth-rounder to the Panthers for him in 2020. Allen has played 21 career games, with 17 starts, and has a 63.1 completion percentage, 4,318 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He will backup Davis Mills in Houston, where Allen played his college football at UH after transferring from Texas A&M.