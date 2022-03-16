The Browns seem to be done with Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

At first, it appeared that the Browns were simply exploring the possibility of a major upgrade at the quarterback position. It now appears that the Cleveland interest in Deshaun Watson is a precursor to separating from their current quarterback, regardless of whether they land Watson.

Yes, the Browns apparently have decided to move on from Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield has a prickly personality. It has become obvious in recent months that he presents problems for the Browns from an interpersonal standpoint. So does Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, but Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers. Baker Mayfield is not.

That’s the bottom line. Some guys are sufficiently talented to justify dealing with pain-in-the-ass propensities. If you’re not performing at a high level and if you’re tough to deal with, the team will eventually no longer deal with you.

At a deeper level, the Mayfield situation traces to his contractual expectations. We’ve been waiting for a team to draw a hard line when it comes to the financial reward for a quarterback who has been good enough but who isn’t great. Mayfield, who is on the “pass” side of the boom-or-bust line, may want a lot more than the Browns will pay. And if the Browns don’t want to pay Mayfield what he wants, why risk letting him put together a solid contract year that forces the team into a $40 million-per-year corner?

Mayfield played well in 2018 and 2020. He didn’t in 2019 and 2021. So he has a great year in 2022, gets a long-term contract that pays him what he wants, and then regresses in 2023?

That’s not good for anybody. It’s definitely not good for the Browns. Instead of risking an outcome to the 2022 season that compels a major payday that the Browns may soon regret, Goff-style, just do it now. Trade him now. Remove the Band-Aid. Move on, move out.

It’s easy to do it if they can get Watson. Even if they can’t, they Browns should be ready to pivot to someone else, because it’s clear that they’re ready to pivot away from Baker Mayfield.