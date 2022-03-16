The Browns seem to be done with Baker Mayfield

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2022, 10:13 AM EDT
Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns
At first, it appeared that the Browns were simply exploring the possibility of a major upgrade at the quarterback position. It now appears that the Cleveland interest in Deshaun Watson is a precursor to separating from their current quarterback, regardless of whether they land Watson.

Yes, the Browns apparently have decided to move on from Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield has a prickly personality. It has become obvious in recent months that he presents problems for the Browns from an interpersonal standpoint. So does Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, but Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers. Baker Mayfield is not.

That’s the bottom line. Some guys are sufficiently talented to justify dealing with pain-in-the-ass propensities. If you’re not performing at a high level and if you’re tough to deal with, the team will eventually no longer deal with you.

At a deeper level, the Mayfield situation traces to his contractual expectations. We’ve been waiting for a team to draw a hard line when it comes to the financial reward for a quarterback who has been good enough but who isn’t great. Mayfield, who is on the “pass” side of the boom-or-bust line, may want a lot more than the Browns will pay. And if the Browns don’t want to pay Mayfield what he wants, why risk letting him put together a solid contract year that forces the team into a $40 million-per-year corner?

Mayfield played well in 2018 and 2020. He didn’t in 2019 and 2021. So he has a great year in 2022, gets a long-term contract that pays him what he wants, and then regresses in 2023?

That’s not good for anybody. It’s definitely not good for the Browns. Instead of risking an outcome to the 2022 season that compels a major payday that the Browns may soon regret, Goff-style, just do it now. Trade him now. Remove the Band-Aid. Move on, move out.

It’s easy to do it if they can get Watson. Even if they can’t, they Browns should be ready to pivot to someone else, because it’s clear that they’re ready to pivot away from Baker Mayfield.

13 responses to “The Browns seem to be done with Baker Mayfield

  1. As they should. Baker divided the locker room. He wilts under pressure. The kid is just drama. Browns need an adult running the offense not a 26 year old man child.

  2. Don’t care about the Browns, Mayfield or that division but from an outside perspective, Mayfield is a gamer that they’ll regret parting with unless they somehow land a franchise QB from someone else.

  3. I blame the Browns for letting Mayfield play through a torn labrum suffered in week 2 among other injuries. It is hard to rationalize letting a QB play through a shoulder injury and then criticizing him for being affected by it.

    That being said Baker needs to not try to be tackling anyone.

  4. I have to wonder what his trade value is at this point. For all the same reasons, will another team that loses out on Watson be willing to give Cleveland anything for him?

  5. “If you’re not performing at a high level and if you’re tough to deal with, the team will eventually no longer deal with you.”

    So Watson, who appears to have no morals OR character, is an upgrade?

  7. Yes and no. They can do like the Chiefs and Chargers did when they knew they were moving on from Smith and Brees and make sure that the successor is already on the team so even if the outgoing guy does ball out it’s not their issue.

    You only trade the guy if you are for sure going to get something good in return otherwise you’re paying for him to play well for someone else and looking foolish for doing it as your team struggles (Lions).

    The list of free agent QB’s out there isn’t very impressive so I can only see Cleveland doing this if they plan on going all in on the Watson thing or plan on another blockbuster (reunite Dak Prescott with Amari Cooper seems like the most likely non Watson scenario).

  13. I always get a kick out of describing someone having a prickly personality, being hard to get along with, being a bad locker room guy, etc. No one outside of his family and close personal friends know what kind of person Baker is. No one knows what type of person AR is. In fact, many times family and close friends do not know what kind of person an individual is. Descriptions of an individual by teammates, co-workers, media, etc. are meaningless.

