Titans plan to cut Julio Jones

The Titans’ trade for Julio Jones did not work out. And now they’re moving on.

Tennessee plans to cut Jones, according to ESPN.

The Titans gave up a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick to get Jones, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, from the Falcons last year. But Jones managed just 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown — all career lows — in Tennessee. Jones missed seven games and wasn’t 100 percent for much of the season.

Jones can certainly find another team interested in his services, but it’s safe to say he won’t be making the kind of money he has demanded for most of his career. At 33 years old, Jones doesn’t appear to have much left.