Titans propose an overtime rule change with a two-point conversion twist

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2022, 9:15 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Once again, the NFL will consider changing the overtime rules this offseason. But what’s different this time is that the Titans are proposing a rule change that hasn’t been tried before.

The Titans’ proposal is to allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime — unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a successful two-point try.

That’s a departure from the current rule, which allows the team that receives the overtime kickoff to win if it scores a touchdown on the opening possession. The Titans’ proposal would make it harder to win on the first possession, but not impossible.

The Colts and Eagles have jointly proposed a more conventional change to the overtime rules: Their proposal would simply guarantee that both teams get an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.

The competition committee will also consider its own recommendation for an overtime rules change. Any change would be voted upon at the owners’ meeting, and would require three-fourths of the owners to approve.

10 responses to “Titans propose an overtime rule change with a two-point conversion twist

  1. Here’s an idea… each team gets 1 possession. If the game is still tied, teams get to do 2 point tries until a team succeeds and the other fails.

  2. nah, why complicate it
    imo it should be each team gets the same number of OT possessions, alternating who goes first in each series. No game ends in a tie regardless of how long it takes.

  4. I’d rather see a 5th quarter. But I’d be ok too if they just go back to true sudden death like it used to be.

  5. My gosh why make it so complicated and just not incorporate the exciting college OT rules? My more exciting and more importantly fair.

  6. By far the best change would be the simplest. Both teams write down on a piece of paper where they would start on offense. The team that bids the closest to their own goal line wins. If both propose the 1 yard line, then it’s a coin flip. First score of any type wins.

  7. I actually like this. There’s some strategy to it, because if you go for 2 and you miss, the opposing team’s TD + PAT will be a win.

  8. This is a fun proposal. Teams scoring a TD on the first OT possession could try to end the game with a two-point conversion. But if they fail and the other team also scores a TD, they would lose if the extra point was made. More high-stakes coaching decisions are better.

  9. This is just as dumb as the previous rules regarding field goal vs touchdown. Just give both teams equal chances to score – what ever that entails. Play the entire OT period out if that is what it takes.

    I don’t know anyone who would complain about too much football for the random offshoot games that go deep into an overtime.

  10. Just let both teams offense have a turn. So much more simple but that seems to upset some people.

