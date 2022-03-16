Titans propose an overtime rule change with a two-point conversion twist

Getty Images

Once again, the NFL will consider changing the overtime rules this offseason. But what’s different this time is that the Titans are proposing a rule change that hasn’t been tried before.

The Titans’ proposal is to allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime — unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a successful two-point try.

That’s a departure from the current rule, which allows the team that receives the overtime kickoff to win if it scores a touchdown on the opening possession. The Titans’ proposal would make it harder to win on the first possession, but not impossible.

The Colts and Eagles have jointly proposed a more conventional change to the overtime rules: Their proposal would simply guarantee that both teams get an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.

The competition committee will also consider its own recommendation for an overtime rules change. Any change would be voted upon at the owners’ meeting, and would require three-fourths of the owners to approve.