“Torn” over his next move, there’s no timetable for a Deshaun Watson decision

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has met with four teams in the past two days — the Saints, Panthers, Browns, and Falcons. He was impressed by every presentation.

For each franchise, the owner, General Manager, and coach personally attended. Three happened in Houston. The meeting with the Falcons happened in Deshaun’s hometown of Atlanta.

He’s “incredibly torn,” a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT. There’ no timetable for the decision. He could, as the source put it, wake up in the morning with a choice made. He also could take a few days.

There’s also a chance that more teams will get involved. The Texans are screening all interested teams, requiring them to propose acceptable trade terms before they are authorized to meet with Watson. If another team meets Houston’s specifications, and if Watson is willing to do it, a sit-down could occur.