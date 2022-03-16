Trent Brown set to visit Seahawks Thursday

Getty Images

Duane Brown officially became a free agent on Wednesday and the Seahawks have scheduled a meeting with another free agent tackle for Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Trent Brown is scheduled to meet with the team in Seattle. He is No. 61 on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league while Duane Brown comes in at No. 22.

Trent Brown spent the 2021 season as the Patriots’ right tackle, but only appeared in nine games. He was limited to 16 games with the Raiders over the previous two seasons, so it has been a while since he’s put together a full season.

If Brown does leave, the Patriots will be looking at three open spots on their offensive line. Guard Ted Karras agreed to a deal with the Bengals and the Patriots are set to trade guard Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers.