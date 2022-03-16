Vikings re-sign Jordan Berry

Getty Images

Punter Jordan Berry is returning to the Vikings.

The team announced a one-year deal with Berry.

He signed with the team last season after the Steelers released him out of the preseason. Pittsburgh went with rookie Pressley Harvin III over Berry, who spent six years with the Steelers.

The Vikings signed Berry two days after he was waived.

Berry, 30, spent the season with Minnesota, averaging a career-high 46.5 yards per punt on 78 punts. He averaged 44.4 yards on 385 punts in his career with the Steelers.