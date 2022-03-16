Vikings sign Johnny Mundt

Getty Images

New Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell will have the opportunity a familiar face joining him in Minnesota this season.

The Vikings announced the signing of tight end Johnny Mundt shortly after the window to officially sign free agents opened on Wednesday afternoon. They also announced the previously reported agreement with former Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Mundt tore his ACL in the sixth game of the 2021 season, so he was not an on-field contributor for much of the team’s run to a Super Bowl title. He was a reserve and special teams contributor over his first four seasons in Los Angeles and has 10 career catches for 93 yards.

The Vikings are expected to have Irv Smith back from injury, so Mundt’s arrival likely means Tyler Conklin will be moving on to another team as a free agent.