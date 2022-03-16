Von Miller will sign with the Bills

Getty Images

Von Miller is coming to the AFC East.

Miller announced on Instagram that he is signing with the Bills.

“It’s been crazy man, crazy four hours,” Miller said. “Going back and forth man, a lot of things that I love in LA. But I just wanted to let you know I’m coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what’s good? Is 40 open?”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Miller has agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal, but full details of the pact are not yet available.

Miller split last season between the Broncos and Rams and ended it by winning his second Super Bowl ring. He made hints about being interested in a return to Denver and was negotiating with the Rams about a return for a full season, but will be moving on to Buffalo in the end. The Bills hope that the move has the same result as the one the Rams made before the trade deadline.