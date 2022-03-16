Which teams would want Baker Mayfield?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2022, 12:01 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

The Browns seem to be ready to move on from Baker Mayfield. Presumably, they have an idea regarding where he’ll be traded, if they land Deshaun Watson. Or if they don’t.

So which teams may want the first pick in the 2018 draft?

The Colts are the first team to comes to mind. It’s unknown what they think of Mayfield as a player, or whether they want another quarterback who could be a bit of a pain in the butt. Also, what gets traded for a guy who is under contract for only one year, at $18.8 million?

The Saints and Panthers make sense; at least one of them won’t land Watson. it would be odd, to say the least, for the Panthers to have both Mayfield and Sam Darnold (the third pick in 2018) at identical fifth-year option salaries.

The Seahawks have a need at the position. The Lions would make a lot of sense, if they could abandon Jared Goff‘s $26.15 million compensation package for 2022. Mayfield has the tough, gritty mindset that the Lions currently crave.

Another intriguing possibility is the Raiders. New coach Josh McDaniels worked out Mayfield just before the 2018 draft, when McDaniels was with the Patriots. How does McDaniels feel about him now, especially in comparison to Derek Carr?

The Browns may have to pay some of the salary in order to facilitate a trade. Or maybe the Browns eventually will have to do the reverse of what they did five years ago, when they traded for quarterback Brock Osweiler’s $17 million guaranteed contract AND got a second-round pick from the Texans for absorbing the contract.

However it plays out, Mayfield’s days in Cleveland seem numbered. At this point, the only questions are where he ends up and how much it costs the Browns to unload him.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Which teams would want Baker Mayfield?

  4. If Cleveland does not land Watson, the obvious answer to your question is the Browns.

  6. Bottom line is they draft a guy #1, #1 who wasn’t projected anywhere near that and now you leave him in limbo after he played through injuries last year that he should have sat out? There’s no evidence they even talked to him proactively about this!

    I thought my Washington team was the worst-run franchise in the league!

  9. Baker Mayfield would be a terrible fit for Frank Reich’s offense…that’s what made wasting a 6th round draft pick on QB Sam Ehlinger so head scratching.

  11. Teams give up too quickly on quarterbacks. He has statistics that are on pace for the hall of fame.

  12. This is assuming Baker is healthy of course, but the Raiders will be in play for sure. McDaniels loved him coming out of college, and he would make a great fit in the offense that McDaniels likes to run, but couldn’t with Mac Jones last year. It will be interesting to see if he makes a run at him, or if he sticks with Carr

  13. probably the same level as Wentz..not exactly a upgrade but not necessarily a downgrade either. Game manager who might win a game or two for you but will def lose a game or two for you too if he has to decide the game.

  14. If Mayfield goes to Detroit, he will instantly stunt St.Browns career since he can’t throw the long ball.

  15. What team would want a QB who played through an injury that literally required him to have his left arm strapped to his side for half a season?

    In case you are wondering why so many players refuse to play through injuries, the fact that Mayfield answering the bell week after week only to be shown the door should tell you all you need to know.

  16. I wouldn’t mind seeing the Titans bring him in to backup Tannehill and compete with him. If they can get Cleveland to pay half of his salary and get him for one of their 4th rd picks.

    Much better option than Woodside.

  17. I can see why, but I’ll really miss his Progressive Insurance “At Home with Baker Mayfield” ads at the stadium. They were very well done. Maybe they’ll continue them about him moving

  18. Remember that famous list of Brown’s QB since they relocated to Cleveland? Get ready for it’s return. It’s QB of the week time. Again. Mayfield has had to endure multiple HCs, OCs and different offensive schemes almost every year of his stay in Cleveland. What did they expect? Just when the Browns seemed to have left their disfunctional days behind them.

  19. This makes almost too much sense, “Another intriguing possibility is the Raiders. New coach Josh McDaniels worked out Mayfield just before the 2018 draft, when McDaniels was with the Patriots. How does McDaniels feel about him now, especially in comparison to Derek Carr?”

    It could be a win for both teams. The Browns could ship Baker AND a draft pick (maybe a 1) and get Carr in return. Carr would seem to provide upside for the Browns by being a stable QB for Stefanski’s TE and run heavy offense. The Browns have cap room.

    It would also allow McDaniels to start his own building process and provide assets.

    I’d actually be relieved if this happened and not the Watson scenario.

  20. And now Progressive Insurance can’t use those Baker At Home commercials. Oh the humanity

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.