Will Tom Brady get a raise?

Getty Images

On various occasions during his tenure with the Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady was characterized as having done team-friendly deals. He usually ended up with a gigantic signing bonus when agreeing to those contracts, however.

With the Buccaneers, Brady definitely is taking far less than the current market will bear. With Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signing a contract with a new-money average just short of $62 million, Brady’s contract at an average value of $25 million per year looks downright criminal.

This year, Brady will make only $10.395 million. So with the GOAT coming back after a temporary retirement, will the Buccaneers reward him with something more than chicken feed?

They should. They absolutely should. But if he’d get a new deal, the team would surely want a commitment beyond 2022. If Brady hopes to have the option to go elsewhere in 2023 — if he chooses to keep playing — his best play would be to honor his deal.

Regardless, the Buccaneers have an unprecedented bargain at the most important position on the field. And it’s allowing the team to put enough around him so that he can pursue his favorite Super Bowl ring.

The next one.