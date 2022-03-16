Za’Darius Smith heading back to Baltimore

Getty Images

Za'Darius Smith started his NFL career with the Ravens and he’ll be heading back to Baltimore to continue it in 2022.

According to multiple reports, Smith has agreed to a four-year, $35 million deal with the AFC North club. There are incentives in the deal that can push the total value as high as $50 million.

The Ravens drafted Smith in the fourth-round of the 2015 draft and he recorded 18.5 sacks while mostly playing a rotational role in his first four seasons.

Smith was released by the Packers on Monday as they moved to create cap space ahead of the new league year. He left the Ravens for the Packers as a free agent in 2019 and went to back-to-back Pro Bowls while recording 26 sacks in his first two seasons. A back injury knocked him out after Week One in 2021, but he was able to return for the playoff loss to the 49ers.